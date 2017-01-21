Donald Trump, Wife Melania Dance to 'My Way' at Inaugural Ball

Washington: President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, danced at the first of three inaugural balls they’ll attend Friday night.

Trump said his first day as commander-in-chief was great.

President Trump and Melania Trump Grand Entrance pic.twitter.com/f1C29L2qGS — Trump Street Team FL (@ChatRevolve) January 21, 2017

Trump said, “People that weren’t so nice to me were saying that we did a really good job today.” He added, “It’s like God was looking down on us.”

They are danced to “My Way,” and were later joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Susan, as well as Trump family members.

During the speech at the Ball, Trump claimed Melania was his number one supporter.

"They hated to say that we did a good job but they said it and I respect that," he added.

Trump further said, "I always kenw that we could do it.It's a movement like no other."