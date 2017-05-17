DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Donald Trump's Disclosure 'Risked' Life of Israeli Spy Embedded in ISIS
File photo of President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)
Washington: President Donald Trump risked the life of an Israeli spy embedded in the ISIS by sharing classified information with Russia, former US and Israeli officials believe.
"The information was reliable enough that the US is considering a ban on laptops on all flights from Europe to the United States," it said.
ALSO READ | Israel Provided The Intelligence That Trump Shared With Russians: Report
"The real risk is not just this source, but future sources of information about plots against us," Matt Olsen, former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, told ABC.
Many in the counter-terrorism community also feel that what the president did was a mistake as Russia is not the part of a coalition fighting against the Islamic State (ISIS). "They are not our partner".
ALSO READ | Trump Asked to End FBI Probe Into Flynn-Russia Ties, Says Comey Memo
Dan Shapiro, the former US ambassador to Israel, now a senior visiting fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, called the president and his team "careless". He said that the reported disclosures demonstrate a "poor understanding of how to guard sensitive information".
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Steven Smith Hails MS Dhoni After Wankhede Heroics
- Cannes Film Festival 2017: Deepika Padukone's First Photos Are Out
- Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launched at Rs 6,999 Along With Mi Router 3C For Rs 1,199
- Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In A Red Johanna Ortiz Number
- IPL 2017: Hyderabad vs Kolkata - Key Player Battles