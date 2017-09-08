Earthquake in Mexico LIVE: Children Among 5 Killed; Tsunami Alert Issued

Sep 8, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

Death toll in Mexico quake up to 5 people

The death toll in the massive earthquake in Mexico has risen to at least five people, including two children in Tabasco state. Tabasco Gov. Arturo Nunez said that one of the children died when a wall collapsed, and other was a baby who died in a children's hospital that lost electricity, cutting off the supply to the infant's ventilator. The other three deaths were in Chiapas state, in San Cristobal de las Casas.

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country's distant capital and setting off a tsunami warning.