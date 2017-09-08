Earthquake in Mexico LIVE: Children Among 5 Killed; Tsunami Alert Issued

At least five people, including two children, have been killed after a powerful 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico. Seismologists have warned of a tsunami of more than 10 feet. The quake was also felt in Mexico City, where people ran out of buildings after hearing earthquake warning sirens go off.
Sep 8, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)
Quake biggest in a century: Mexico president
Mexico's president says that the magnitude of the earthquake that hit the country is 8.2, the biggest the country has seen in a century. Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died in the temblor. He also said that major damage has been caused and that 1 million initially had been without power following the quake, but that electricity had been restored to 800,000 of them. He said that there have been 62 aftershocks and it's possible one as strong as 7.2 could hit. The U.S. Geological Survey has reported that the quake had a magnitude of 8.1. It hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country's distant capital and setting off a tsunami warning.
Sep 8, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)
Tsunami wave reported off coast of Mexico
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has confirmed a tsunami wave off the coast of Mexico. The largest wave so far is 2.3 feet, the Tsunami Warning Center said in a tweet.
"Based on all available data ... widespread hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
"Tsunami waves reaching more than three meters above the tide level are possible along the coasts of Mexico," it said, with lower waves in other countries. The tsunami warning was for the coasts of Mexico, down through Central America into Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras, and as far south as Ecuador.
An 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country's distant capital and setting off a tsunami warning.
It has the potential of causing a tsunami: USGS on 8.1-magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country's distant capital.
The death toll in the massive earthquake in Mexico has risen to at least five people, including two children in Tabasco state. Tabasco Gov. Arturo Nunez said that one of the children died when a wall collapsed, and other was a baby who died in a children's hospital that lost electricity, cutting off the supply to the infant's ventilator. The other three deaths were in Chiapas state, in San Cristobal de las Casas.
An 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country's distant capital and setting off a tsunami warning.
Sep 8, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)
Lucy Jones, a seismologist in California who works with the U.S. Geological Survey, said such as quake was to be expected.
"Off the west coast of Mexico is what's called the subduction zone, the Pacific Plate is moving under the Mexican peninsula," she said. "It's a very flat fault, so it's a place that has big earthquakes relatively often because of that."
"There's likely to be a small tsunami going to the southwest. It's not going to be coming up and affecting California or Hawaii," she said. "For tsunami generation, an 8 is relatively small."
Sep 8, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)
Mexican President Pena Nieto issued a statement on Twitter, saying emergency protocols have been put in place.He further added "earthquake magnitude was 8.2, the strongest in a century in the country."
"Civil protection protocols are activated, including the National Emergency Committee, after earthquake 8.0 magnitude," Nieto tweeted.
Video shows lamp post shaking on a flyover after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country's distant capital and setting off a tsunami warning.
"Today's earthquake... the strongest of the last 30 years. The seismic alarm! 100% 👏🏼👏🏼... all good!?. " The tweet read.
Mexico's civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the capital since a devastating 1985 tremor that flattened swathes of Mexico City and killed thousands. Magnitude 8.1 struck off the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, shaking buildings as far away as Guatemala and sending people running into the streets in the capital.
The epicenter was 123 km (76 miles) southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, at a revised depth of 43 miles. Widespread, hazardous tsunami waves were possible within three hours, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said. USGS reported several aftershocks, all greater than 5 magnitudes.
State oil company Pemex said it was still checking for damage at its installations, which include the Salina Cruz refinery in the same region as the epicenter
Sep 8, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)
The quake was so powerful that frightened residents in Mexico City more than 1,000 kilometers (650 miles) away fled apartment buildings, often in their pajamas, and gathered in groups in the street. Buildings swayed strongly for more than one minute, loosening light fixtures from ceilings. Helicopters crisscrossed the sky above Mexico City with spotlights. Some neighborhoods kept electricity while others remained in darkness.
Sep 8, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)
Civil Defense in Chiapas said on its Twitter account that its personnel were in the streets aiding people and warned residents to prepare for aftershocks.
Sep 8, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)
"The house moved like chewing gum and the light and internet went out momentarily," said Rodrigo Soberanes, who lives near San Cristobal de las Casas in Chiapas, a poor, largely indigenous state popular with tourists.
Chiapas Gov. Manuel Velasco told television station Televisa the rooves of homes and a shopping center had collapsed in San Cristobal. "There are damages in hospitals that have lost energy," he said. "Homes, schools and hospitals have been affected."
Sep 8, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)
At least two dead in southern Mexico quake: government
At least two people have died in a powerful earthquake that rocked southern Mexico overnight Thursday, the government said. The two fatalities came in the southern state of Chiapas, Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said. The quake hit off the coast of Chiapas. The interior ministry said the quake had a magnitude of 8.4, while the US Geological Survey put it at a revised 8.1, up from 8.0 initially. (reports AFP)
Sep 8, 2017 11:58 am (IST)
Magnitude 8.1 Earthquake Jolts Mexico
A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country's distant capital and setting off a tsunami warning. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 11:49 p.m. Thursday local time and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami waves were possible on the Pacific coasts of several Central American countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras, within three hours. There was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast, but the warning system said waves could reach Mexico and as far as Ecuador.
Sep 8, 2017 11:54 am (IST)
A powerful 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico late on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, with seismologists warning of a tsunami of more than three meters (10 feet). The quake hit offshore in the Pacific about 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the town of Tres Picos in far southern Chiapas state, the USGS said. "Based on all available date ... widespread hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.