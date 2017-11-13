Earthquake of 7.3 Magnitude Jolts Iran-Iraq Border Area
The US Geological Survey confirmed the quake on its website, placing its epicenter at around 32km (19 miles) outside the Iraqi city of Halabja, and issuing an "orange" alert for "shaking-related fatalities and economic losses."
A boy rides a bicycle with the flag of Kurdistan in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. Representative image/ Reuters
Tehran, Iran: Iranian state TV says a 7.2-magnitude earthquake has jolted the region near the border between Iran and Iraq.
The US Geological Survey confirmed the quake on its website, placing its epicenter at around 32km (19 miles) outside the Iraqi city of Halabja, and issuing an "orange" alert for "shaking-related fatalities and economic losses."
The semi-official Iranian ILNA news agency reported that at least 14 provinces had been impacted earthquake.
Iranian social media was abuzz with posts of people evacuating their homes, especially from the cities of Ghasr-e Shirin (near Iraqi border) and Kermanshah.
Faramarz Akbari, Ghasr-e Shirin's governor, said that six people had died and scores more injured, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
Esmail Najar, head of Iran's National Disaster Management Organization, said "some injured people might be buried under the rubble in Ghasr-e Shirin".
Iran is prone to near daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
The US Geological Survey confirmed the quake on its website, placing its epicenter at around 32km (19 miles) outside the Iraqi city of Halabja, and issuing an "orange" alert for "shaking-related fatalities and economic losses."
The semi-official Iranian ILNA news agency reported that at least 14 provinces had been impacted earthquake.
Iranian social media was abuzz with posts of people evacuating their homes, especially from the cities of Ghasr-e Shirin (near Iraqi border) and Kermanshah.
Faramarz Akbari, Ghasr-e Shirin's governor, said that six people had died and scores more injured, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
Esmail Najar, head of Iran's National Disaster Management Organization, said "some injured people might be buried under the rubble in Ghasr-e Shirin".
Iran is prone to near daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Pictures are Proof That Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Made for Each Other
- Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Warns Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra After They Get Cosy Inside the House
- Delhi Pollution: Don't Be Angry; You Were Dying Anyway
- Sania Mirza Contemplates Surgery for the Sixth Time in Her Career
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Alcohol Kills. Especially if You Mix Your Drinks With Stupidity