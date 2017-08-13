Egyptian Train Crews Held Following Fatal Crash: State News Agency
At least 41 people were killed and 133 injured, the health ministry said, when two trains collided in Alexandria on Friday.
Egyptians look at the crash of two trains that collided near the Khorshid station in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria, Egypt, on August 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Osama Nageb)
Cairo: An Egyptian prosecutor has ordered the detention of the train drivers and their assistants involved in the fatal collision in Alexandria on Friday, state news agency MENA said.
At least 41 people were killed and 133 injured, the health ministry said, when two trains collided in the coastal city on Friday, the latest in a string of crashes have inflamed public anger over an antiquated transport network.
Egyptians have long complained that successive governments failed to enforce basic safeguards for railways.
A witness said the trains rose into the air "forming a pyramid" as they slammed into each other just outside a suburban station in the Mediterranean port city.
The prosecutor ordered two train drivers and two assistants be held for 15 days and released several other railway employees, MENA said. Blood and urine samples were taken from one driver to check for drug use.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered an inquiry into the crash.
At least 41 people were killed and 133 injured, the health ministry said, when two trains collided in the coastal city on Friday, the latest in a string of crashes have inflamed public anger over an antiquated transport network.
Egyptians have long complained that successive governments failed to enforce basic safeguards for railways.
A witness said the trains rose into the air "forming a pyramid" as they slammed into each other just outside a suburban station in the Mediterranean port city.
The prosecutor ordered two train drivers and two assistants be held for 15 days and released several other railway employees, MENA said. Blood and urine samples were taken from one driver to check for drug use.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered an inquiry into the crash.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Band Sings Pakistan's National Anthem as Independence Day Gift
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out in New Song Lagdi Hai Thaai
- Happy Birthday Sridevi: 10 of Her Most Memorable Performances
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection