Eman Ahmed, 'World's Heaviest Woman', Dies in UAE

Eman Abdul Atti, an Egyptian national believed to be the 'world's heaviest woman', died on Monday in a hospital in the UAE due to complications from her weight, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction, the hospital said.The 37-year-old weighed roughly 500 kilograms when she arrived in India in February, but had lost an astonishing 323 kilogrammes since undergoing a series of medical procedures.Eman died at the Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi due to complications from the underlying comorbid conditions, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction, according to medical experts at the hospital.Eman had been admitted at Burjeel hospital on May 4 after arriving in the UAE from India.She had been under the supervision of over 20 doctors from different specialities, who were managing her medical condition.She was undergoing treatment at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai where she underwent treatment for severe obesity.