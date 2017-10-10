Enemy Will Pay Unbearable Cost in Case of Attack, Says Pak Army Chief Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that his forces are fully capable of responding to any aggression and warned that the "enemy" has to pay an "unbearable cost" in case of an attack.Addressing a passing out parade of the Pakistan Air Force cadets at the Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur in the country's northwest, Gen Bajwa also said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and it wants to promote peace."We stand firmly committed to this cause (peace) and will not allow anybody to misinterpret our actions. Our Armed Forces are fully capable of responding to all sorts of internal or external threats or aggression," Bajwa said."If the enemy ever resorts to a misadventure, regardless of its size and scale, it will have to pay an unbearable cost," he warned.Bajwa said that no country has sacrificed as much as Pakistan has in the fight against terrorism. He rued that the international community has failed to recognise Pakistan's efforts and sacrifices in the war on terror."It is our resolve that we will make Pakistan a terror-free country, come what may. With continuous public support to the Armed Forces, it will be done sooner than later," he said.