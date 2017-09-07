EU to Discuss Further Sanctions on North Korea After Nuclear Test
Federica Mogherini told reporters ahead of the EU ministers' meeting in the Estonian capital: "Today we are facing a different level of threat that is clearly a threat to global peace and security.
File photo of European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini/Reuters
Tallinn: The European Union's foreign and defence ministers will discuss further sanctions for North Korea, the bloc's top diplomat said, part of increasing international pressure after Pyongyang conducted its largest nuclear test at the weekend.
Federica Mogherini told reporters ahead of the EU ministers' meeting in the Estonian capital: "Today we are facing a different level of threat that is clearly a threat to global peace and security.
"I will propose to ministers today to strengthen our economic pressure on North Korea."
She said the bloc should align itself with any new U.N. Security Council resolutions, as well as add its own sanctions, but refused to go into detail as no formal decisions are expected on Thursday.
Federica Mogherini told reporters ahead of the EU ministers' meeting in the Estonian capital: "Today we are facing a different level of threat that is clearly a threat to global peace and security.
"I will propose to ministers today to strengthen our economic pressure on North Korea."
She said the bloc should align itself with any new U.N. Security Council resolutions, as well as add its own sanctions, but refused to go into detail as no formal decisions are expected on Thursday.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eden Gardens Curator Losing Sleep as Incessant Rain Plays Spoilsport
- Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
- Parineeti Puts Link Up Rumours With Hardik Pandya to Rest
- Judwaa 2: Varun-Jacqueline Kill It in the BTS Video of Oonchi Hai Building 2.0
- Panasonic is Committed to its Smartphone Business in India: Manish Sharma