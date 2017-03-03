Ex-Texas Governor Rick Perry Will be Donald Trump's Energy Secretary

Houston: The US Senate on Thursday confirmed former Texas governor Rick Perry as President Donald Trump's energy secretary, a role in which he will be responsible for maintaining the security of the country's nuclear weapons.

Perry, 66, will now lead the Department of Energy, the very agency he vowed to eliminate during a presidential debate in 2011.

As part of the department, Perry will be responsible for maintaining the security of America's nuclear weapons.

During his confirmation hearing, Perry vowed repeatedly to "modernise the nation's nuclear stockpile."

What that will mean under the Trump administration remains to be seen, as Trump has indicated he wants to "expand" the US nuclear arsenal, and has said he is willing to restart a nuclear arms race.

Today's 62-37 vote in Parry's favour marks a striking comeback for the former Texas governor, who struggled for years after his 2011 presidential campaign and was a contestant late last year on 'Dancing with the Stars' TV show.

He served 14 years as Texas governor, making him the longest-serving governor of the oil-producing state.