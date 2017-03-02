First Drone Strike Under Donald Trump Kills 2 Taliban Leaders in Pakistan
Photo for representation only (Reuters)
Peshawar: Two Afghan Taliban commanders were killed on Thursday in a US drone strike in Pakistan's restive northwest tribal region, the first such strike since Donald Trump took charge of the White House.
The CIA-operated drone fired two missiles that killed two Taliban militants on the spot in a village in Kurram Agency, near the Afghanistan border, a local government official said.
The two were identified as Afghan Taliban commander Qari Abdullah Sabrai and Commander Affan. The investigation into the strike has been started, the official said.
The drone strikes by the US under the supervision of the CIA in Pakistan began in 2004.
There have been 424 drone attacks in Pakistan to-date. The strikes have killed a total of 2,499 to 4,001 persons, including 424 to 966 civilians, the report said.
