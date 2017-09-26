Five Key Events That Shaped Japan PM Shinzo Abe's Career

Abenomics

japan

Japan elections

japan north korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has called a snap election, first came to power in 2006-2007. He returned as prime minister in 2012, a rare comeback in Japanese politics.Here are five key events that have defined Abe's career.Abe is a third-generation politician groomed from birth for the job by his elite, conservative family. His grandfather served as prime minister and his father as foreign minister.He took his father's seat as an MP in 1993 and, after a stint as chief cabinet secretary, became the country's youngest post-war prime minister in 2006 at the age of 52.But his term was abruptly cut short after only a year when he stepped down citing bowel problems caused by extreme exhaustion and stress.He later gave a somewhat overly detailed explanation of the effects of ulcerative colitis, which involved toilet visits he said were too frequent to be compatible with one of the great offices of state.Abe got a rare second chance in December 2012 as a disillusioned public dumped a three-year experiment with the left-leaning Democratic Party of Japan.The DPJ's promise to remake the country after more than half a century of almost unbroken rule by Abe's Liberal Democratic Party disappeared under a wave of scandal and ineptitude.Abe was also able to capitalise on the DPJ's failure to tackle the atomic accident at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, the world's worst since Chernobyl in 1986.A 9.0-magnitude earthquake in March 2011 triggered a massive and deadly tsunami, which smashed into the power station and overwhelmed the reactor's cooling systems, sending three into meltdown.However, Abe has steadily promoted nuclear energy, calling it essential to powering the world's third-largest economy.Abe and utility companies have been pushing to switch back on nuclear reactors shut down after the Fukushima crisis to review safety.