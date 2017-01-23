Five Policemen Killed in Terror attack in Egypt's Sinai

Cairo: At least five policemen were killed after terrorists opened fire on their vehicle in central Sinai, security officials said on Monday.

The gunmen stopped the police vehicle late yesterday, attacked them and escaped, they said. Egypt has witnessed many violent attacks by militants since the January 2011 revolution that toppled president Hosni Mubarak.

The attacks targeting police and military increased after the ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by military following massive protests against his rule.

Most of the attacks have taken place in the north of the Sinai Peninsula but assaults have also occurred in other parts of the country, including the capital Cairo.

Meanwhile, the military has launched security campaigns in the North Sinai area, in which some terrorists are based.

The security forces have arrested suspects and demolished houses that belong to terrorists, including those facilitating tunnels leading to the Gaza Strip.