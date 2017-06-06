Five Times Pak-origin Attackers Figured in Major Terror Strikes

New Delhi: India has for long maintained that Pakistan has been harbouring terrorists and turning a blind eye towards their activities. The recent London attacks has again thrown the country’s failing counter-terrorism measures into the limelight. Khuram Shazad Butt and two others wielded knives and wore fake suicide vests while unleashing a terror rampage in London on June 3. The trio ploughed a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in nearby Borough market, killing seven people and injuring 48 others

Take a look at recent terror-incidents wherein Pakistani nationals were involved:

- 35-year-old Pakistani national, Mohammad Usman, was one of the 11 suspects against whom terror charges were filed for the Paris attack which took place on November 13, 2015. The attack killed 130 people, injured over 360 others. Usman is suspected to be a bomb-maker for the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

- Pakistani citizen Tashfeen Malik, along with her husband Syed Rizwan Farook, killed 14 and injured 22 others at a holiday party in San Bernardino on December 2, 2015.

- A Pakistani immigrant planted a car bomb at an intersection at Times Square in May 2010. The device failed to detonate and the terrorist was arrested soon after as he was boarding a flight to the Middle East.

- Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab and 9 other members of the Pakistan-based terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a series of attack on November 2008, lasting four days, killing 164 people and wounding at least 300 others.

- Shahzad Tanweer and Mohammed Sidique Khan, British citizens of Pakistani-origin, along with two others planted bombs that went off in three Underground trains and a double-decker bus during the morning rush hour of July 7, 2005 in London. They killed 52 people, plus the four bombers, and injured more than 700.