Flight 666 to HEL Completes Its Last Ever Trip on Friday the 13th
Copenhagen: The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safely in HEL, the airport code for the Finnish capital, for the last time.
The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport.
Finavia, which operates Finland's 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local.
The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday the 13th 21 times with no reported ill effects.
