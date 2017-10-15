GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Flight 666 to HEL Completes Its Last Ever Trip on Friday the 13th

Finnair has decided to retire the flight number. As the carrier is switching around some flight numbers later this month, Flight AY666 will become AY954.

Associated Press

Updated:October 15, 2017, 7:38 AM IST
File image of Finnair flight aircraft. (Image: Reuters)
File image of Finnair flight aircraft. (Image: Reuters)
Copenhagen: The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safely in HEL, the airport code for the Finnish capital, for the last time.

The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport.

Finavia, which operates Finland's 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local.

The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday the 13th 21 times with no reported ill effects.

Still, Finnair has decided to retire the flight number. As the carrier is switching around some flight numbers later this month, Flight AY666 will become AY954.
