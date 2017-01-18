Florida Airport Shooter Says He Carried Out Attack for ISIS
Law enforcement personnel shield civilians outside a garage area at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport. (AP Photo)
Washington: The man who killed five persons at the Fort Lauderdale airport in the US state of Florida, told FBI agents he carried out the attack on behalf of ISIS, media reports said.
On January 6, Esteban Santiago opened fire at the airport, which claimed the lives of five persons and injured six and was taken into custody.
Testifying at Santiago's bond hearing on Tuesday, FBI special agent Michael Ferlazzo did not elaborate on whether Santiago was purporting to be linked to ISIS or simply inspired by the terrorist organisation, CNN reported.
Federal authorities in Alaska said Santiago told them prior to the attack that he was hearing voices and that his mind was being controlled by the CIA. Santiago initially made similar claims during an interrogation following the shooting, but once he was transferred to the FBI office in Florida, he introduced the ISIS claim and never again mentioned mind control, Ferlazzo testified.
Authorities have said that Santiago confessed to the mass shooting, which they said he perpetrated after disembarking a plane and collecting a checked bag containing a pistol and two magazines.
