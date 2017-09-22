GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Photo Story: For Rohingya Muslim Child Refugees, too Many Losses to Count

Children make up about 60 percent of more than 420,000 people who have poured into Bangladesh over the last four weeks— Rohingya Muslims fleeing terrible persecution in Myanmar.

Associated Press

Updated:September 22, 2017, 6:58 PM IST
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf. (Image; Reuters)
Balukhali Refugee Camp (Bangladesh): Abdul Hamid has the wide-open smile of a child and the eyes of an adult. By age 12, the Rohingya Muslim boy has seen more than anyone should have to see in a lifetime.

He saw his father shot by "Burma soldiers," he volunteers in a calm yet deeply unsettling tone, lifting two fingers of his right hand to illustrate the action. When his father didn't die right away, he saw the soldiers slash his throat.

His mother fled their home in Myanmar with Hamid and four younger siblings. They hid in forests for days and then walked for two days to reach the safety of Bangladesh.

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, photo, Rohingya Muslim girl Majidia stands surrounded by a crowd after her little sister Dilnawaz got lost near a food distribution area near Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. It’s easy for children wander too far away from home confused about direction, simply following other groups of kids or adults to places where they think they might get some food or other relief material being handed out. That’s what happened to sisters Majidia and Jasminara. As aid trucks pulled into a food delivery area, they lost track of their baby sister. Little Dilnawaz didn’t make her way back to her sisters. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Now he is the "elder" of his family, he says. So he tries to provide for them — as best he can in a place where hundreds of thousands of people share his family's desperation. He stands on one edge of a vast, muddy field with a group of other boys, hoping that a passing aid truck will throw him some packets of food.

Children make up about 60 percent of more than 420,000 people who have poured into Bangladesh over the last four weeks— Rohingya Muslims fleeing terrible persecution in Myanmar.

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslim girl Afeefa Bebi, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh on Sept. 3, 2017 holds her few-hours-old brother as doctors check her mother Yasmeen Ara at a community hospital in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. Children make up about 60 percent of the sea of humanity that has poured in to Bangladesh over the last four weeks. These Rohingya Muslim children have endured dangerous journeys through forests and on rickety boats. Escaping to Bangladesh has meant safety from that violence. But the chaotic refugee camps, with tens of thousands of strangers living cheek by jowl in normally uninhabitable places are hardly the safe havens that nurture a childhood. (AP Photo)

They have seen family members killed and homes set on fire. They have known fear and terror. And they have endured dangerous journeys through forests and on rickety boats.

Sometimes they've done it alone. UNICEF has so far counted more than 1,400 children who have crossed the border with neither parent.

Now they've traded the fear and terror of Myanmar's northern Rakhine state for the chaos of refugee camps in Bangladesh. Tens of thousands of strangers live cheek by jowl in normally uninhabitable places are hardly the safe havens that nurture a child.

A Rohingya Muslim boy, Rahim Ullaha, right, carries his belongings as they shift to another place after their shelter was inundated with rainwater at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. With a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims sparking accusations of ethnic cleansing from the United Nations and others, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday said her country does not fear international scrutiny and invited diplomats to see some areas for themselves. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Hunger is a constant and most children have to beg at some point if they are to eat. To do that, they have to leave their tents. Their parents, who are simply too overwhelmed and impoverished themselves, cannot chaperone them.

Most of the babies are sick, burning with fevers or suffering from diarrhea. Clean water and toilets are so rare as to be nonexistent.

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, a young Rohingya Muslim boy from Myanmar carries a child on his back and walks through rice fields after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

"These children have been through a terrible experience. They are heavily traumatized," says Fatema Khyrunnahar, a child protection officer with UNICEF who is working to set up what the agency calls "child-friendly spaces" within the squalor and misery of the Rohingya camps.

These are rare spaces where these children can be around each other. Play and sing and shout and have books read to them.

And in a small room that was built just a week ago in this refugee camp, they seem to do just that — at first.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslim boys, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, cry as Bangladeshi men push them away during the distribution of food aid near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh. Children make up about 60 percent of the sea of humanity that has poured into Bangladesh over the last four weeks fleeing terrible persecution in Myanmar. And the UN’s child rights agency UNICEF has so far counted about 1,400 children who have crossed the border without their parents. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File)

But of course, the children of Balukhali and other refugee camps need more. And you only need to look closely at the children in the small room to see the wariness and sadness. Their bodies are tense. Their eyes dart around.

"They are under so much stress," Khyrunnahar says. She has worked with children in distress before but says the tragedy of the children in these refugee camps sometimes overwhelms her.

They need counseling — first to express their trauma and perhaps later, if they are lucky, to let it go.

There's a 10-year-old boy who crossed the border clutching his 6-year-old sister. A neighbor brought the two children after both their parents were killed.

In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 photo, Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch out their arms out to collect chocolates and milk distributed by Bangladeshi men at Taiy Khali refugee camp, Bangladesh. Children make up about 60 percent of the sea of humanity that has poured in to Bangladesh over the last four weeks fleeing terrible persecution in Myanmar. And the U.N.’s child rights agency UNICEF has so far counted about 1,400 children who have crossed the border without their parents. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

"For many days he did not speak," Khyrunnahar says.

Finally, he said, "The family he stays with does not love me."

"He loves to be held and hugged. He clearly missed that," she says, but she also understands the problems of the family that brought him to safety. They're struggling too.

The problems are enormous. Aid agencies like UNICEF and MSF who are working with children in these camps say they're barely scratching the surface when it comes to addressing their mental and physical well-being.

"We're very worried about the scale of the crisis and the gap there is" between the need and available aid, says MSF's project coordinator for emergency response in Cox's Bazar, Arunn Jegan.

In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 photo, new arrived Rohingya Muslim children beg for food and money on the road between Teknaf and Cox Bazar in Bangladesh. Children make up about 60 percent of the sea of humanity that has poured into Bangladesh over the last four weeks - Rohingya Muslims fleeing terrible persecution in Myanmar. And the U.N.'s child rights agency UNICEF has so far counted about 1,400 children who have crossed the border without their parents. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

"Such a large number of children without caretakers are extremely vulnerable," Jegan says.

Trafficking, servitude, sexual abuse and getting separated from their families are some of the fears that lurk here for children.

Their circumstances have turned them into adults well before their time. Eight or 10-year-olds are caregivers and guardians for their toddler and infant siblings. They stand on the roadside, babies on their hips and in their arms, waiting endlessly for the trucks that distribute food aid.

It doesn't take long for a chaotic scene to break out. A van of local volunteers may drive by, tossing out packets of biscuits or water bottles or even money. Large groups of Rohingya standing along the road start running after it, men, women and children.

FILE - In this July 26, 1997, file photo, Mohammad Hamid breaks into tears before his wife, Halima, and their children in Nayapara refugee camp near the border town of Teknaf, 320 kilometers (about 200 miles) southeast Dhaka, Bangladesh. Hamid and his family along with about 21,000 Burmese refugees refused to return home in Burma. Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims have been called the world's most persecuted minority, a people without a country. Recently, in numbers estimated to be nearing 300,000, Rohingya have been fleeing for their lives into already-crowded refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh. It is the third such mass exodus in four decades. (AP Photo/Pavel Rahman, File)

It's easy for children to wander too far away from home. They get confused about direction, simply following other groups of kids or adults to places where they think they might get some food or other relief material being handed out.

That's what happened to sisters Majidia and Jasminara, who appeared to be about 10 and 6. As aid trucks pulled into a food delivery area they lost track of their sister Dilnawaz. She is younger than Jasminara, the older girl said as she sobbed inconsolably.

"I told her not to go. I told her not to go," she kept repeating as tears poured down both their faces.

But the little girl, likely hungry, just vanished into the crowd: easily more than 5,000 people corralled by police and soldiers.

The sobbing girls waited surrounded by a growing crowd. Public announcements were made. More announcements were made.

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, photo, drawings made by children hang at a UNICEF created child-friendly place near Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Children make up about 60 percent of the sea of humanity that has poured in to Bangladesh over the last four weeks - Rohingya Muslims fleeing terrible persecution in Myanmar. And the U.N.’s child rights agency UNICEF has so far counted about 1,400 children who have crossed the border without their parents. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The once somewhat organized crowd that was waiting for food became chaotic as people walked away with bundles of rice.

Darkness fell.

Little Dilnawaz didn't make her way back to her sisters.
