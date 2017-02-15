Foreign Secy Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is Pakistan's New Ambassador to US

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday appointed foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry as its new ambassador to the US.

"Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry will join his new assignment in Washington, DC next month," Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

He will replace outgoing ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani. Chaudhry, 58, is a career Foreign Service Officer with over 36 years of bilateral and multilateral experience in the field of diplomacy.

He is presently serving as the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan since December 2013. Earlier he had served as the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry. In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chaudhry has served as Additional Foreign Secretary for UN and Disarmament Affairs, and Director General for relations with South Asian countries, in which capacity he has remained closely associated with the peace process with India.

Chaudhry has also served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in New York, Chef de Cabinet to the Secretary General of ECO in Tehran, and Pakistan Embassies in Washington, Doha and Cairo.