Former Iranian President Rafsanjani Dies At 82
In this December 21, 2015 file photo, former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani waves to journalists as he registers his candidacy for the elections of the Experts Assembly, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Tehran, Iran: Iranian state media says influential former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died at age 82.
Iranian media earlier said Rafsanjani was hospitalised because of a heart condition.
Rafsanjani, who served as president from 1989 to 1997, was a leading politician who often played kingmaker in the country's turbulent politics. He supported President Hassan Rouhani.
Rafsanjani was head of the Expediency Council, a body that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and in March he won a seat on the clerical body that will one day decide Khamenei's successor.
