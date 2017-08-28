France's Emmanuel Macron Finds Nemo, His New Canine Companion
Nemo, a labrador-griffon cross, made his first public appearance on the steps of the Elysee Palace as Macron welcomed Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou.
French President Emmanuel Macron stands next to his dog, a labrador crossed griffon named Nemo, as he waits for a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris on August 28, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Charles Platiau)
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron, faced with tumbling popularity ratings, turned on Monday to a new aide: Nemo, a young dog adopted from a rescue shelter.
Displaying immaculate manners, Nemo trotted out of the palace at his master's heel before coming to an obedient standstill at the top of the stairs, ignoring the whistle of photographers and appearing unfazed as a band struck up.
Nemo stayed back discreetly as Macron embraced Issoufou before a mini-summit with the other leaders from Europe and Africa. The dog then followed the French and African leaders into the palace.
Daily newspaper Le Figaro reported that the presidential couple adopted Nemo on Sunday.
