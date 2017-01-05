Gas Outburst in Central China Coal Mine Kills 5, Traps 7
Representative Image/ AP
Beijing: State media say a falling roof triggered a gas outburst in a central Chinese coal mine that killed five people and trapped seven others.
State broadcaster CCTV said Thursday the outburst occurred Wednesday night when 51 workers were underground at the mine in the city of Dengfeng in Henan province.
The report says 39 workers rose to safety while the others were trapped or killed.
The official Xinhua News Agency says workers were doing maintenance work in a pump room when the roof fell, causing the outburst of gas. Some reports say three rescuers were among those who died.
The mine company could not be reached. A city government official declined to comment.
China's mining industry has long been among the world's deadliest.
