Angela Merkel Arrives in Saudi Arabia Without Headscarf
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Nayef shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a reception ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
Riyadh: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday without wearing a headscarf. She is in the country for talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Merkel was greeted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other officials upon her arrival at Jeddah on Sunday, IANS reported.
The 62-year-old like other female Western visitors did not cover her hair upon arrival in the conservative Islamic kingdom.
Merkel followed the footsteps of May, Hillary Clinton and former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama.
Merkel has called for the burqa to be banned in Germany, saying it was "not acceptable in our county".
"It should be banned, wherever it is legally possible."
The German parliament last week voted for a draft law banning women working in the civil service, judiciary and military from wearing full-face veils.
The German leader is expected to press Gulf leaders to do more to take in refugees and provide humanitarian relief for those fleeing conflict in Muslim-majority countries.
(With IANS inputs)
