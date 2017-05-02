German Defence Minister Nixes US Trip Over Soldier's Arrest

Berlin: Germany's defense minister has canceled a Wednesday trip to the United States amid a government probe of a possible far-right cell with ties to the German army.

Authorities last week arrested a 28-year-old lieutenant who managed to register as a Syrian asylum-seeker without being detected on suspicion of preparing an act of violence. Investigators say the army officer may have planned to blame a possible future attack on foreigners.

The officer has been identified only as Franco A. Due to German privacy rules

German news agency dpa reported today that Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen wants to focus on the investigation surrounding the case.

The RND media group reports defense officials believe A. was part of a small far-right group and planned to brief lawmakers late Tuesday.