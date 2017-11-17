German Man Forgot Where He Parked His Car, Reunited With it After 20 Years
Berlin: A 76-year-old man in Germany was reunited with his car after 20 years in Frankfurt, where he had parked the vehicle in 1997 but forgot the spot and assumed that it got stolen.
"Twenty years later, the authorities in the city have tracked down the missing vehicle, only to discover that the man who owned it had in fact, just forgotten where he'd parked the car and had assumed it had been stolen," The Independent reported.
The car was found in a garage in an old industrial building that is due to be demolished, it said. Quoting a local German language newspaper Augsberger Allgemein, the report said the man, who was not identified, was driven by the police with his daughter to be reunited with the car.
The city authorities said the car was not functional and had to be scrapped.
