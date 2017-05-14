Germany Demands More Free Trade Guarantees on China Silk Road Plan

Beijing: Germany warned on Sunday it will not sign a joint statement at China's Belt and Road initiative if a pact doesn't include guarantees on free trade and fair competition, the nation's minister of economic affairs and energy said.

The remarks by Brigette Zypries were some of the most outspoken by a government minister as leaders from 29 countries gathered for the forum. A communique is expected to be published on Monday at the end of the forum.

"If these demands are not met, then we cannot sign. We'll see what happens tomorrow," she said in a briefing with the press on the sidelines of the summit.

The draft communique backed "upholding the rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core".

Some Western diplomats have expressed unease about both the summit and the plan as a whole, seeing it as an attempt to promote Chinese influence globally. They are also concerned about transparency and access for foreign firms to the scheme.

On Sunday, Zypries called for greater transparency in tenders for the initiative's projects and for adherence to international standards.

"Germany does want to take part (in the initiative), but tenders need to be open to everyone, only then will German companies take part," she said.

"It must also be clear what is actually going to be built. At this point, it's not clear."