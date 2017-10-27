GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Germany Refuses to Recognise Catalonia Independence Move

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Berlin viewed the escalation of the situation with concern, noting that the unilateral declaration of independence violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain.

Reuters

Updated:October 27, 2017, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Germany Refuses to Recognise Catalonia Independence Move
People gather in Sant Jaume square in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters after the regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Barcelona, Spain (REUTERS)
Berlin: Germany said on Friday it supported the Spanish government in its dispute with separatists in Catalonia and would not recognise an independence vote by the Catalan parliament.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Berlin viewed the escalation of the situation with concern, noting that the unilateral declaration of independence violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain.

The Spanish government on Friday moved to impose direct rule over Catalonia, stripping the region of its autonomy less than an hour after its parliament declared independence.

"The German government does not recognise such a declaration of independence," he said, adding that Berlin supported the "clear position" of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in his bid to restore calm and order.

"We hope that all involved will use the remaining possibilities for dialogue and de-escalation," he added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES