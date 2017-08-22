Gunman Killed After Wounding Judge in Ambush Outside Ohio Courthouse

A gunman shot and wounded a judge in an ambush outside an Ohio courthouse on Monday before the assailant was fatally shot by a probation officer, authorities and local media said.Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital where his condition was described as stable after the attack at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the city of Steubenville, the WKYC-TV news station reported.Police took into custody a second man believed to have been in a car with the suspected shooter, according to WKYC-TV. Officials closed the courthouse for the rest of the day.Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a statement that teams from the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation had begun a probe into the shooting.