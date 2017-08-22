GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gunman Killed After Wounding Judge in Ambush Outside Ohio Courthouse

Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital where his condition was described as stable after the attack at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the city of Steubenville, the WKYC-TV news station reported.

Reuters

Updated:August 22, 2017, 9:31 AM IST
City of Steubenville manager Jim Mavronatis talks to the media with the Jefferson County Courthouse in the background, in Steubenville, Ohio, Monday August 21, 2017, after Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was ambushed and shot early Monday morning. (AP photo)
Ohio: A gunman shot and wounded a judge in an ambush outside an Ohio courthouse on Monday before the assailant was fatally shot by a probation officer, authorities and local media said.

Police took into custody a second man believed to have been in a car with the suspected shooter, according to WKYC-TV. Officials closed the courthouse for the rest of the day.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a statement that teams from the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation had begun a probe into the shooting.
