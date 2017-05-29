X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Gunmen Kill District Governor, Son in Eastern Afghanistan

Associated Press

Updated: May 29, 2017, 9:48 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Gunmen Kill District Governor, Son in Eastern Afghanistan
Representative Image (Courtesy Reuters )

Kabul: Gunmen have killed a district governor and his son in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province.

Abdul Raouf Massoud, a provincial police official, said the attack took place yesterday in the district of Shakhil Abad when Ajmal Khan was fired on in front of his house and both he and his son were killed.

Police said it was not clear who was behind the attack and no one immediately claimed responsibility.

Paktika is a remote province near the border with Pakistan where insurgent groups including the Taliban are active.

First Published: May 29, 2017, 9:48 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.