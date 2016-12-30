Hacking Row: Putin Says Russia Will Not Expel US Diplomats

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday decided not to expel any US diplomats in a shock move by Moscow after Washington turfed out dozens of its diplomats over alleged election interference.

"We will not create problems for American diplomats. We will not expel anyone," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

Earlier, Russia's foreign ministry had requested President Vladimir Putin to turf out 35 American diplomats from the country in a tit-for-tat response to a similar move by Washington.

President Barack Obama had imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the US presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts.

The State Department also has kicked out 35 Russian diplomats from its embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco, giving them and their families 72 hours to leave the US. The diplomats were declared persona non grata for acting in a "manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status.

