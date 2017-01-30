New Delhi: Hafiz Saeed, the Jamaat ud-Dawa chief and mastermind of the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, has been placed under house arrest in Lahore, Pakistani media reported late on Monday.

The JuD is most likely to be banned and its leadership may also be arrested, the Pakistan Today quoted a Dunya News report as saying. Media reports said Saeed was detained at Lahore’s Jamia Masjid Al Qadsia Chowburji.

Saeed, who is also the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, carries a $10-million bounty on his head.

PTI quoted JuD member Ahmed Nadeem as saying that Saeed "is at Masjid-e-Qadsia Chauburji and a heavy contingent of police has surrounded the JuD headquarters." "The commanding police officer told us that he has with him the house arrest order of the JuD chief issued by the Punjab Home Department," Nadeem told PTI.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26, 2008, which was masterminded by Saeed.

JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States in June 2014.

