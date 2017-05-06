X
Hamas Elects Ismail Haniyeh as New Political Chief, Says Spokesman
In this file photo, Hamas leader in Gaza Ismail Haniyeh delivers a sermon during Friday prayers in Gaza City. (Photo: Reuters/Mohammed Salem)
Gaza: The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
Former deputy chief Haniyeh will replace Qatar-based veteran leader Khaled Meshaal, who is stepping down from the group just as it softened its stance toward Israel in a new policy document last week.
First Published: May 6, 2017, 8:12 PM IST
