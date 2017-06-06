Harvard Revokes 10 Acceptances For 'Offensive' Memes in Private Chat

New Delhi: Harvard College, the Ivy League university’s graduate college, has rescinded applications of ten prospective members of the class of 2021 after they were found to be trading sexually explicit memes and messages on a private Facebook group chat.

Harvard Crimson, the daily student newspaper of the university, reported that a handful of students who had been admitted to the batch formed the Facebook group, which was at one point named ‘Harvard memes for the horny bourgeois teens’ in late December. The report quotes two incoming freshmen.

The group reportedly sent each other memes and images ‘mocking sexual assault, Holocaust, deaths of children’. One such conversation reported says that the group called the hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child ‘piñata time’.

Soon after finding out about the posts, the administrators revoked the admission offer that was made to around 10 students.

The report quoted two freshmen, Jessica Zhang and Cassandra Luca, as saying that the group was started as a mark of ‘excitement’ among the incoming freshmen but things soon got out of hand.

Luca told Harvard Crimson that the founders of the group soon asked its members to post provocative messages on the original group where the members of the splinter group had initially met. The chat had reportedly grown from the official Harvard College Class of 2021 Facebook group. Luca and Zhang told The Crimson that their acceptances had not been rescinds.

The report further states that according to a member of the chat whose admission had been revoked, the Admissions Office emailed students who posted offensive memes in mid-April asking them to disclose every picture they sent over the group.

“The Admissions Committee was disappointed to learn that several students in a private group chat for the Class of 2021 were sending messages that contained offensive messages and graphics,” reads a copy of the Admissions Office’s email obtained by The Crimson. “As we understand you were among the members contributing such material to this chat, we are asking that you submit a statement by tomorrow at noon to explain your contributions and actions for discussion with the Admissions Committee.”

“It is unfortunate that I have to reach out about this situation,” the email reads.

The anonymous student also told The Crimson that administrators informed implicated students that “their admissions status was under review and instructed them not to come to Visitas, Harvard’s annual weekend of programming for prospective freshmen held at the end of April.”

Roughly a week later, the report states, at least ten members of the group chat received letters informing them that their offers of admission had been withdrawn.

This incident marks the second time in two years that Harvard has dealt with a situation where incoming freshmen exchanged offensive messages online. Last spring, the report further states, some admitted members of the Class of 2020 traded jokes about race and mocked feminists in an unofficial class GroupMe chat, prompting Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid William R. Fitzsimmons ’67 to issue a joint statement condemning the students’ actions.

Harvard admitted 5.2% of applicants to the Class of 2021, accepting 2,056 of the nearly 40,000 total applicants. Roughly 84% of students invited to join the class accepted their offer, marking the highest yield rate in recent memory.