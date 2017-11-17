Helicopter and Aircraft Collide Mid-air in Buckinghamshire, UK
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said Friday it was sending a team to Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire to investigate.
Wreckage from both aircraft is believed to have landed in the estate grounds of Waddesdon Manor. (Photo: Wikipedia)
London: A helicopter and an aircraft crashed in mid-air near Buckinghamshire, northwest of London, on Friday afternoon.
At least seven fire appliances and emergency search vehicles have been sent to the scene. Thames Valley Police, which is also at the scene, confirmed the crash and said “preservation of life is a priority”.
According to reports, several people are feared to be dead and multiple are said to be injured.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch also said it was sending a team to Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire to investigate.
The crash is understood to have happened close to Waddesdon village. Wreckage from both aircraft is believed to have landed in the estate grounds of the Waddesdon manor near Aylesbury.
A statement on Twitter read: "Firefighters currently assisting other emergency services at scene of air accident near Waddesdon. Air Accidents Investigation Branch informed."
At least seven fire appliances and emergency search vehicles have been sent to the scene. Thames Valley Police, which is also at the scene, confirmed the crash and said “preservation of life is a priority”.
According to reports, several people are feared to be dead and multiple are said to be injured.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch also said it was sending a team to Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire to investigate.
The crash is understood to have happened close to Waddesdon village. Wreckage from both aircraft is believed to have landed in the estate grounds of the Waddesdon manor near Aylesbury.
A statement on Twitter read: "Firefighters currently assisting other emergency services at scene of air accident near Waddesdon. Air Accidents Investigation Branch informed."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mooney Stars as Australia Crush England to Retain Women's Ashes
- Chef Kunal Kapur Explores India Through Thalis in Latest Food Show
- Designer Duo Gauri-Nainika's Debut Shoe Range Is The Ultimate Party Footwear You Were Looking For
- Virat Kohli Joins Hands with Ola to Fight Against Pollution in Delhi-NCR
- OnePlus 5T Launch Set For Tonight: Here's What The Bezel-Less Smartphone Will Offer