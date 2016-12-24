Malta: Hijacking of Libyan Airbus A320 Disrupts Shoot of Entebbe

Malta: A film shoot at a Malta airport was disrupted amid the real hijacking of a Libyan Airbus A320, the BBC reported on Friday.

The Entebbe film crew were forced to stop the shooting of the movie as the hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways plane landed at Malta International Airport and created a security nightmare.

The movie is based on a hostage situation that occurred 40 years ago in Uganda. In 1976, Israeli commandos successfully freed 105 hostages in a surprise raid at Uganda's Entebbe airport, killing about 8 hostage-takers and 20 Ugandan troops.

The ill-fated Air France Flight AF139 had 250 passengers - with many of whom were Israeli - and 12 crew. The hijackers demanded that release of 54 militants held by Israel and 4 other countries and a $5m ransom.

Rosamund Pike, Vincent Cassel and Daniel Bruhl-starrer Entebbe is expected to be released in 2017.

Though, the Malta hostage crisis ended peacefully on Friday within a few hours; the hostage situation in Uganda (1976) dragged on for about a week after Palestinian hostage-takers hijacked the flight from Tel Aviv to Paris and diverted it to Entebbe.