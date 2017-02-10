Hillary Clinton Trolls Donald Trump Over Travel Ban Ruling

Washington: Hillary Clinton trolled US President Donald Trump after a federal appeals court rejected his bid to reinstate a temporary ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations, the media reported.

Her tweet simply read, "3-0", a reference to the unanimous decision by the three-judge panel at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, San Francisco, the USA Today reported.

Clinton was not the only critic celebrating the decision, politicians, pundits and activists around the country celebrated the victory against the administration.

"President Trump ought to see the handwriting on the wall that his executive order is unconstitutional. He should abandon this proposal, roll up his sleeves and come up with a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Senate House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, called the ruling "a victory for our Constitution and our fight against terrorism".

"For the sake of our values and the security of America, Democrats will continue to press for President Trump's dangerous and unconstitutional ban to be withdrawn," Pelosi said.

Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) Immigrants' Rights Project, applauded the ruling.

"The government's erratic and chaotic attempts to enforce this unconstitutional ban have taken a tremendous toll on innocent individuals, our country's values, and our standing in the world," he said in a statement.

"Today marks a victory for American freedom over Presidential tyranny," said Steven Goldstein, the executive director of the Anne Frank Centre for Mutual Respect.

Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty International US, said that while the ruling is "obviously a relief", it "won't end the turmoil and uncertainty that this inhumane ban is causing for thousands of families."

"Today, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously made America great again," said Mark Hetfield, the president and CEO of HIAS, a Jewish nonprofit organisation that works to protect refugees around the globe.

"The Constitution prevailed. The executive order that tried to turn prejudice into policy failed."