A UK hotel has informed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that it will not accommodate any of its staff members in future.The hotel has alleged that they have received several complaints about Pakistani crew members pestering women by asking them for their contact numbers.The UK hotel authorities have further said that the female guests are “uncomfortable” in the presence of these men at their establishment.This is not the first instance of PIA getting into trouble abroad. In May this year, a PIA flight was intercepted with heroin. British authorities found heroin on the flight at London’s Heathrow Airport and confiscated the passports of all its crew members.In February, another PIA flight was intercepted in London for a ‘vague security threat’.