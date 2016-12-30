In Rare Split, UK's May Criticises US Stance on Israel
In this Nov. 9, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May has taken the unusual step of distancing her government from President Barack Obama's criticism of Israel.
A spokesman for May said the British government does not think it is "appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically elected government of an ally."
The comments made Thursday were in response to U.S. Secretary of State John's Kerry's outspoken speech challenging the Israeli government's policy on settlement expansion and other issues.
May's spokesman, speaking anonymously in line with government rules, said it was wrong to focus solely on the settlement issue when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is so complex.
The comments bring Britain's government more closely into line with the view of President-elect Donald Trump, who has said the Obama administration is being far too harsh toward Israel.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds
- lynnsanityChris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash