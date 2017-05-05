India Has no Role in Afghan Peace Process, Says Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday ruled out any role for India in the peace process in Afghanistan, saying it is "part of the problem and not a solution" as New Delhi is using Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan.

At a Foreign Office briefing, spokesman Nafees Zakaria also attacked India on the Kashmir issue claiming the current situation in the Valley is "one of the worst episodes of human tragedy in living history" which has attracted attention of the entire international community.

Asked about India trying to seek greater role in Afghanistan, Zakaria said, "We have continued to underline that India is part of the problem and not a solution. India is also using Afghan soil for its nefarious designs to destabilise Pakistan and spoil Pak-Afghan relations."

When asked about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani linking his visit to Islamabad with Pakistan taking action against militants, he said the problems of Afghanistan are internal.

"Externalising Afghanistans problems and blaming others for the continued instability in their country does not help. It would be in the interest of everyone that such accusations are avoided as they serve no purpose, he said.

Ghani has declined invitations extended by top civil and military officials to visit Pakistan, saying he would not visit until Islamabad hands over the perpetrators of terror attacks in Afghanistan.

Attacking India on the Kashmir issue, Zakaria said the human rights situation in Kashmir has further deteriorated after the Srinagar by-elections.

"The recent video of a Kashmiri youth tied to an Indian army jeep as a human shield against the stone pelting young people has put India's claims of democracy to shame, he said.

He said Pakistan is raising the issue of human rights situation in Kashmir with countries bilaterally and on multilateral forums and demanding implementation of UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir.