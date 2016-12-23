Indian Citizen Fondles Woman on Flight to Newark, Apologises in Notes
Picture for representation.
Newark, NJ: Authorities say an Indian citizen living in New Jersey who's accused of fondling a passenger on a flight from India to Newark wrote notes to the victim apologising for a "moment's stupidity."
Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Ganesh Parkar, of Robbinsville, moved from his ticketed seat in business class Wednesday and sat next to a woman in economy class on an Air India flight from Mumbai. They say he touched one of her breasts after she fell asleep.
Investigators say he apologised in two short notes written while on the flight.
Parkar was charged Thursday with abusive sexual contact. He was released on a $50,000 bond, put under home electronic monitoring and ordered to relinquish his passport.
The charge carries a maximum two-year prison sentence.
Parkar's attorney says his client "asserts his innocence."
Recommended For You
- IND vs ENG 2016-17India vs England: Team India Series Report Card
- Film of the yearWhy Aamir Khan's Dangal Is an Important Film for a Country Like India
- ALBICELESTE ON TOPMessi's Argentina On Top of FIFA Rankings
- #MustWatchCelebs Review Dangal, Hail Aamir Khan's Movie As Film of The Year
- Shuts Down HatersRishi Kapoor Slams Netizens For Trolling Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan