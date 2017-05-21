Indian Girl Molested by Pakistani Clerk in Lift in UAE

Dubai: A Pakistani clerk in UAE has been accused of molesting an Indian schoolgirl, according to a media report. The victim was returning home from school when the 24-year-old allegedly touched her in the building life in Dubai, a report in Gulf News said.

The incident took place in March, wherein the clerk pressed the second-floor button and when the lift started moving upwards, he grabbed her name tag and tried to read her name but she pulled herself away from him, the report said.

As soon as the lift door opened, the Pakistani clerk, who was not identified by the report, groped the girl after which she ran towards her house and informed her parents who called the police.

The man was apprehended and charged with molesting the schoolgirl, the report added.

The girl identified the suspect at the police line-up.

The suspect pleaded not guilty before the Dubai Court of First Instance. A ruling in the case will be announced on May 25.