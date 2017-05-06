Indian-origin Couple Shot Dead by Daughter's Revenge Seeking ex-Lover

Washington: US-based Naren Prabhu and his wife, an Indian origin couple, were shot dead by their daughter’s ex-boyfriend in an apparent revenge attack.

The Silicon Valley executive, was killed by 24-year-old Mirza Tatlic in their San Jose home, reported PTI.

Prabhu's daughter, who lives in another state, was not there. "The suspect had been dating the victim's adult daughter who was not home," San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

The relationship ended last year. The suspect had a history of domestic violence and there was an active criminal restraining order," Garcia said. The relationship ended last year. The suspect had a history of domestic violence and there was an active criminal restraining order," Garcia said.

The incident had been reported by the 20-year-old son of Prabhu. "When officers arrived at the home on Laura Valle Lane they saw an adult man deceased in the front doorway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers learnt from the adult son that his mother and 13-year-old brother along with the suspect were still inside the house," police said.

A standoff quickly developed with the suspect and a SWAT team was called in. "As officers were setting up contain and arrest teams, the suspect released the 13-year-old boy," Garcia said, adding that the suspect refused to surrender.

Officers then went into the house and found the two deceased victims and the dead suspect, Garcia said.

(With PTI Inputs)