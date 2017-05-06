Indian-origin UK Girl Gets 162 IQ Points, More Than Einstein, Hawking

London: Rajgauri Pawar, a 12-year-old Indian-origin girl in United Kingdom, who secured two points higher than geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in the British Mensa IQ test, has been invited to join the coveted society as a member.

Pawar appeared in the British Mensa IQ Test in Manchester last month, and scored 162, the highest possible IQ for someone under the age of 18, PTI reported.

The girl has been invited to join the coveted Mensa IQ test with the highest possible score.

Pawar, a resident of Cheshire county, is among the one per cent of those who sit in the Mensa test and achieve the maximum mark, with the ‘genius’ benchmark set at 140.

She secured 162, two points higher than Einstein and Hawking.

Pawar is one of only 20,000 people to achieve the score worldwide, Mensa said.

“I was a little nervous before the test but it was fine and I’m really pleased to have done so well,” Pawar was quoted as saying by PTI.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of her teachers and the support which my daughter enjoys every day at school,” Pawar's father Dr Surajkumar Pawar said.

She studies at Altrincham Grammar School for Girls, which also expressed pride at her achievement.

“Everybody is delighted. She is a very well-liked student and we all expect great things from her,” said Andrew Barry, her maths teacher.

