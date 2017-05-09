X
Indonesia Court Jails Jakarta's Christian Governor for Blasphemy Against Islam
Jakarta's first non-Muslim governor and Chinese-ethnic minority, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama also known as Ahok, arrives at court for his verdict in Jakarta. (Image: Reuters)
Jakarta: An Indonesian court has found Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama guilty of blasphemy against Islam and sentenced him to two years in jail, a judge said on Tuesday.
Purnama was "found to have legitimately and convincingly conducted a criminal act of blasphemy, and because of that we have imposed two years of imprisonment," head judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto told the court.
The trial has been widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.
First Published: May 9, 2017, 10:34 AM IST
