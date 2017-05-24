Indonesia Police Say Two Explosions in East Jakarta

Jakarta: Two blasts rocked a public transport terminal in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Wednesday and caused casualties, police said.

"There were two blasts at around 9:00 pm (1400 GMT), close to each other, there are three victims," East Jakarta police chief Andry Wibowo told TV station MetroTV, without saying whether the victims had been killed or injured.

"From the damage I can see the explosions were pretty big." It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts at the Kampung Melayu terminal, which is served by mini-vans and buses.

TV pictures showed smoke rising from the terminal and police rushing to carry casualties away from the scene. Large numbers of police officers were at the scene and had cordoned it off.