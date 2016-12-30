Indonesia Tremor: Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Region in Sumbawa
A man retrieves fans from a collapsed shop following a strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province/File photo only for representational purpose
Tolotangga (Indonesia): The US Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake has hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia.
The agency says the earthquake hit about 6.30 AM today in the Sumbawa region. The epicenter was about 30 kilometers south of Tolotangga.
The agency says the earthquake was about 72 kilometers deep.
A resident tells The Associated Press that there are no reports of damage. The USGS says no tsunami warning has been issued.
On December 7, Indonesia's Aceh province was hit by a magnitude 6.5 quake that killed more than 100 people.
The world's largest archipelago, Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. A 2004 quake and tsunami killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Aceh.
