Iran Attacks Live: Several Wounded in Attacks on Iran Parliament, Tomb, Say Reports

News18.com | June 7, 2017, 12:49 PM IST
Several people were reported injured after armed men burst into Tehran's parliament building and the mausoleum of revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, state media said.

One member of parliament told state broadcaster IRIB that there were three gunmen inside the parliamentary complex in central Tehran, armed with rifles and a pistol.

Jun 7, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

Traffic ban imposed at some places near Parliament

 



Jun 7, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)



Jun 7, 2017 1:21 pm (IST)

Picture of the gunmen inside the Iran Parliament



Jun 7, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)

One of the gunmen trapped inside as #Parliament Building is under siege by security forces, reports Press TV


Jun 7, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)

Interior Ministry scheduled to hold emergency meeting



Jun 7, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

Visuals of the blast outside the Khomeini's shrine

 



Jun 7, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)

Third explosion rocks Tehran, at Imam Khomeini Metro station

After gunmen stormed Iran Parliament and a suicide bomber blew himself up outside Ruhollah Khomeini's tomb, a third attack has been reported, from the Imam Khomeini MetroStationn.


Jun 7, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)

One of the shrine attackers, was a woman, who blew herself up...Iran’s Interior Ministry scheduled to hold emergency meeting on separate shooting incidents in Tehran...The gunshots have stopped inside Iran’s Parliament, says MPs. 


Jun 7, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

First visuals from the attack sight



Jun 7, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

According to Press TV, one of Imam Khomeini Mausoleum attackers has reportedly killed himself by swallowing cyanide.   


Jun 7, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

The scene when the explosion took place 



Jun 7, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

People gather outside Iran Parliament 



Jun 7, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

According to Iran state TV: Four 'terrorists,' including suicide bomber, attack Khomeini shrine

 


Jun 7, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

Several people were reported injured after armed men burst into Tehran's parliament building and the mausoleum of revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, state media said. 

 



Jun 7, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)

An apparently coordinated attack took place at the mausoleum of Iranian revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini, several news agencies said. An armed man had entered at the western entrance of the mausoleum and opened fire before blowing himself up with a suicide vest, the site's head of public relations Ali Khalili told the IRNA news agency. The mausoleum is in southern Tehran, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the parliament building. The ILNA news agency said five people had been injured and that security forces were dismantling a bomb inside the mausoleum.

 

 


Jun 7, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

A hostage crisis seemed to be developing in Iran’s Parliament even as reports come in of a second attack at the revered Imam Khomeini shrine in the capital city. One attacker has reportedly blown himself up in the mausoleum, although this could not be independently verified. The Khomeini Mausoleum hosts the tombs of the father of the Islamic Revolution and his family, besides his compatriots like Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.


Jun 7, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

Twin attack hits Iran

 Armed men launched two attacks in Iran's capital on Wednesday morning, killing a guard at the parliament and wounding several people in the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Tehran, state media reported. Lawmaker Elias Hazrati said three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided parliament, according to the state television website.​ ISNA news agency quoted a member of the parliament as saying that all the parliament doors were shut and one of the assailants was surrounded by the security forces.


