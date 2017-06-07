Iran Attacks Live: Several Wounded in Attacks on Iran Parliament, Tomb, Say Reports

Event Highlights
Several people were reported injured after armed men burst into Tehran's parliament building and the mausoleum of revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, state media said.
One member of parliament told state broadcaster IRIB that there were three gunmen inside the parliamentary complex in central Tehran, armed with rifles and a pistol.
Traffic ban imposed at some places near Parliament
Traffic ban enforced in streets near #Parliament building in Tehran #TehranShooting pic.twitter.com/vW10YdjjdV— Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017
Photo of the remains of Imam Khomeini Mausoleum suicide attacker #TehranShooting pic.twitter.com/Y0SgAjYaWX— Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017
Picture of the gunmen inside the Iran Parliament
Photo of one of purported gunmen attacking #IranParliament Building #TehranShooting pic.twitter.com/XBF6Tgc1bF— Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017
Interior Ministry scheduled to hold emergency meeting
Interior ministry to hold emergency security meeting on #Tehranshooting incidents pic.twitter.com/84rOYXeswx— Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017
Visuals of the blast outside the Khomeini's shrine
First photo of suicide explosion's aftermath at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum #TehranShooting pic.twitter.com/8wjUjMZW8t— Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017
First visuals from the attack sight
First video emerges of the aftermath of Iran Parliament shooting incident#IranParliament pic.twitter.com/04WTu9PrnV— Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017
The scene when the explosion took place
The moment of explosion at Imam Khomeini mausoleum #TehranShooting pic.twitter.com/cVQtgqteYr— Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017
People gather outside Iran Parliament
Civilian injured in #IranParliament shooting incident pic.twitter.com/6jPcNQDLmo— Press TV (@PressTV) June 7, 2017
An apparently coordinated attack took place at the mausoleum of Iranian revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini, several news agencies said. An armed man had entered at the western entrance of the mausoleum and opened fire before blowing himself up with a suicide vest, the site's head of public relations Ali Khalili told the IRNA news agency. The mausoleum is in southern Tehran, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the parliament building. The ILNA news agency said five people had been injured and that security forces were dismantling a bomb inside the mausoleum.
A hostage crisis seemed to be developing in Iran’s Parliament even as reports come in of a second attack at the revered Imam Khomeini shrine in the capital city. One attacker has reportedly blown himself up in the mausoleum, although this could not be independently verified. The Khomeini Mausoleum hosts the tombs of the father of the Islamic Revolution and his family, besides his compatriots like Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.
Twin attack hits Iran
Armed men launched two attacks in Iran's capital on Wednesday morning, killing a guard at the parliament and wounding several people in the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Tehran, state media reported. Lawmaker Elias Hazrati said three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided parliament, according to the state television website. ISNA news agency quoted a member of the parliament as saying that all the parliament doors were shut and one of the assailants was surrounded by the security forces.
