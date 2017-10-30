GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Iran Says its President Turned Down a Meeting with Donald Trump

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani refused to meet President Donald Trump during his visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Associated Press

Updated:October 30, 2017, 9:00 AM IST
A file photo of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Photo: Getty)
Tehran: Iran's foreign ministry says that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani turned down a meeting with President Donald Trump during his visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The Sunday report by the semi-official ILNA news agency quotes ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying "an intention was expressed by the American side that was not approved by President Rouhani," in reference to the alleged meeting request.

In 2013, then US President Barack Obama and Rouhani spoke by telephone, the highest-level contact between the two countries in decades, prompting an outcry from Iranian hardliners.

Since then there has been no such communication between Tehran and Washington, which officially severed diplomatic ties in 1979.

