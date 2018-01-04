Iran Says Trump's 'Absurd Tweets' Have Incited Disruption
In a letter to UN officials, Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo complained that Washington was intervening "in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs."
File photo- Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
United Nations: Iran today charged that the US "has crossed every limit" in international relations by expressing support for Iran's anti-government protesters and said President Donald Trump's "absurd tweets" have encouraged disruption.
