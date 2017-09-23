GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Iran Tests New Missile in Challenge to Donald Trump, Nuclear Deal Hangs in Balance

State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade on Friday.

Updated:September 23, 2017, 11:37 AM IST
Tehran: Iran said on Saturday that it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington that it was ready to ditch a landmark nuclear deal over the issue.

It also carried in-flight video from the nose cone.

The broadcaster gave no date for the test although officials had said on Friday that it would be tested "soon".

More to follow.

