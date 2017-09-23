Iran Tests New Missile in Challenge to Donald Trump, Nuclear Deal Hangs in Balance
State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade on Friday.
Tehran: Iran said on Saturday that it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington that it was ready to ditch a landmark nuclear deal over the issue.
State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade on Friday.
It also carried in-flight video from the nose cone.
The broadcaster gave no date for the test although officials had said on Friday that it would be tested "soon".
