: Iran said on Saturday that it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington that it was ready to ditch a landmark nuclear deal over the issue.State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade on Friday.It also carried in-flight video from the nose cone.The broadcaster gave no date for the test although officials had said on Friday that it would be tested "soon".More to follow.