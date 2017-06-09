Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Hits Out at US And Saudi Arabia Over Terrorist Attacks
In this photo, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses a group of students in Tehran on June 7, 2017. (Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader hit out at the United States and Saudi Arabia during the funerals on Friday for those slain in the first attacks in the country claimed by the Islamic State group.
The assault by gunmen and suicide bombers on Wednesday on Tehran's parliament complex and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini killed 17 people and wounded more than 50.
Mourners were paying respects to those killed at a ceremony in parliament on Friday morning, in the presence of newly re-elected moderate President Hassan Rouhani. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei initially played down the attacks this week, describing them as "firecrackers" that "will not have the slightest effect on the will of the people".
At today's funeral, however, he turned his wrath for the attacks on the United States and Saudi Arabia, his country's fiercest rivals.
Parliament speaker Ali Larijani also attacked the United States and Saudi Arabia, which he called "a tribal state very far from anything like a democracy".
In a speech at the ceremony, Larijani denounced US sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile programme.The US "knows that the Revolutionary Guard and its Quds force are the most important regional forces fighting terrorists", he said.
After prayers, a procession was to leave Tehran University for the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery, near the Khomeini mausoleum 13 kilometres south of the Iranian capital.
The attacks, which struck two of the country's most symbolic landmarks, were carried out by five armed men, including suicide bombers who blew themselves up. The intelligence ministry said they were Iranians who had joined the Islamic State group and travelled to its strongholds in Iraq and Syria before returning home.
Iran is a key fighting force against IS and other groups in Iraq and Syria, and the Sunni jihadists consider Shiite Muslims to be apostates.
Shias make up roughly 90 per cent of Iran's population, but the country also has a sizeable Sunni minority, particularly around its restive borders with Iraq and Pakistan.
ALSO READ: 12 Dead in Gun Attacks and Suicide bombing in Iran, IS Claims Responsibility
Live TV
Photogallery
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 5 Design With Dual-Camera Setup Revealed, to Launch on June 22
- The Mummy Movie Review: Forceful Reboot of Classic Creature
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Rains This Monsoon – Tips and Tricks
- Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma-starrer Looks Interesting
- Champions Trophy: Proteas Get Surprise Visit From Former Captain Smith