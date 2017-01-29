Iraq Shi'ite Paramilitary Calls for Ban on US Nationals
An American flag is seen behind barbed wire at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. (Photo: REUTERS)
Baghdad: Iraq's Popular Mobilization on Sunday called on the Iraqi government to ban U.S. nationals from entering Iraq and to expel those who are already in the country, in a reaction to the new U.S. travel curbs on Iraqis.
Popular Mobilization is mainly a coalition of Shi'ite paramilitary groups armed and trained by Iran to fight Islamic State. It became an Iraqi government-approved body last year.
The call to ban U.S. nationals came in a statement published by its spokesman, Ahmed al-Assadi.
